Niederreiter scored a goal in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday.

Niederreiter found the back of the net at 19:47 of the third period to extend Nashville's lead to 6-1. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. The 30-year-old has 12 goals and 18 points in 34 contests in 2022-23.

