Niederreiter scored a goal, went plus-2 and added two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Niederreiter didn't take long to open his goal-scoring account with the Predators, doing so in his first regular-season game after signing a two-year contract in the summer. He debuted on the second line, which is likely where he'll spend much of the year since Nashville has an established third line from last season. Niederreiter posted 24 goals and 20 assists in 75 games with the Hurricanes in 2021-22, and he should be capable of similar production with his new team.