Niederreiter scored a goal Saturday, but the Predators fell to the Stars 5-1.

Niederreiter, who has a goal in three of the Predators' four games this season, continued his early-season surge Saturday. His power-play marker at 18:20 of the second period cut the Stars' lead to 3-1. It was as close as the Predators would come. Already with four goals during his first season with the Predators, Niederreiter's effort was dampened by a minus-2 rating Saturday.