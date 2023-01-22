Niederreiter failed to crack the scoresheet for the fifth straight game Saturday against the Islanders.

El Nino just doesn't seem himself lately, with just two points over his last 10 games. Furthermore, he's firing the puck a lot less, with just a single shot on goal in his last three games. That being said, he's still enjoying a top-six role on the Preds' second line alongside Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund, and typically sees a decent amount time on the power play (2:09 average TOI). He should bounce back soon enough.