Niederreiter scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.
He leads the Preds with nine goals. Niederreiter grabbed a Nick Paul turnover early in the third and stuffed the puck between Andrei Vasilevskiy's legs. It stretched his scoring streak to three games and three goals.
