Burke agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Monday.

Burke has racked up 15 goals and nine helpers through 16 games for OHL Sarnia to open the season. The undrafted center will finish out the year in juniors but could make the jump to the AHL at the end of the season, getting his first taste of professional hockey. If he can bring that scoring touch with him, Burke won't be long for the minor-league ranks.