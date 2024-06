Nashville obtained Wiesblatt from San Jose on Sunday in exchange for Egor Afanasyev.

Wiesblatt notched four goals and 17 points in 50 AHL games between San Jose and Milwaukee during the 2023-24 campaign. The 22-year-old forward hasn't had any NHL experience since being taken with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Sharks.