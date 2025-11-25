Wiesblatt logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

This was his first contribution on offense since he had two assists in his season debut versus the Maple Leafs on Oct. 14. The 23-year-old winger is at three helpers, 17 shots on net, 17 PIM, 48 hits and a minus-9 rating through 19 outings overall. Wiesblatt continues to fill a fourth-line role for the Predators, giving him minimal fantasy appeal in redraft formats.