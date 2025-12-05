Predators' Ozzy Wiesblatt: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiesblatt (upper body) is expected to miss 8-10 weeks and has been placed on injured reserve Friday.
Based on his timeline, Wiesblatt likely will be out of action through the Olympic break in February, though it's possible he gets into a game or two before then. IN 24 outings this year, the 23-year-old winger has tallied one goal on 22 shots, three assists and 60 hits while averaging 10:38 of ice time. Tyson Jost figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time with Wiesblatt out of action.
