Wiesblatt was returned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.

Wiesblatt had one shot on goal and one hit in 13:06 of ice time during Saturday's 6-4 win over Buffalo. He hasn't earned a point in three NHL outings this season but has 11 goals and 12 assists in 41 minor-league appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Wiesblatt might be an option for the Predators after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off if Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body) and Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) remain unavailable.