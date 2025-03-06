Wiesblatt was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday, Emma Lingan of The Hockey News reports.

Wiesblatt made three NHL appearances earlier in the season, posting five hits, one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating. The 22-year-old winger will join the big club and could stick around a while -- the Predators dealt away Thomas Novak on Wednesday following Saturday's Gustav Nyquist trade, so the team's forward depth has taken a hit. Wiesblatt is a candidate for middle-six minutes as he looks for his first NHL point.