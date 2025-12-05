site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Ozzy Wiesblatt: Suffers upper-body injury
RotoWire Staff
Wiesblatt won't return to Thursday's game against Florida because of an upper-body injury.
Wiesblatt logged just 15 seconds of ice time before exiting the game. If he can't play Saturday in Carolina, then Tyson Jost will probably draw into the lineup.
