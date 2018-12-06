Predators' P.K. Subban: Absences to continue through weekend
Subban (upper body) is not expected to be available for a two-game trip to Western Canada which concludes in Calgary on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Subban's been out of commission since Nov. 13, but the Predators have been resilient and still sit atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 19-8-1. Look for Subban -- who has produced 12 points in 18 games -- to be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's home clash against the Senators.
