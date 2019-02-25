Predators' P.K. Subban: Absent from morning skate
Subban (undisclosed) missed morning skate Monday, which calls into question his availability for the evening's home game against the Oilers, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Subban's omission from the a.m. skate invokes curiosity, as he was able to skate for 24:45 in Saturday's game against the Avalanche. We view him as a game-time decision for the clash against the Oilers. There's been nothing to suggest that he's going to be moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Points in three of four games•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores goal in home loss•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Breaks out of slump with PP helper•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Production, ice time declining•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Tallies apple before ejection•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Returning to form•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...