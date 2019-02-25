Predators' P.K. Subban: Absent from morning skate

Subban (undisclosed) missed morning skate Monday, which calls into question his availability for the evening's home game against the Oilers, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Subban's omission from the a.m. skate invokes curiosity, as he was able to skate for 24:45 in Saturday's game against the Avalanche. We view him as a game-time decision for the clash against the Oilers. There's been nothing to suggest that he's going to be moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline.