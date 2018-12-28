Predators' P.K. Subban: Back in action
Subban played 17:02 Thursday in his return to action from injury. He fired three shots on goal, picked up a minor penalty and finished minus-2 .
Go ahead and activate him. Subban is a beast and he should get on track quickly.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Officially removed from IR•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Likely to return Thursday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Return from IR getting closer•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Remains unavailable•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Will miss 17th straight game•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Still not ready to return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...