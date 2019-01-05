Predators' P.K. Subban: Back to scoring goals

Subban opened the scoring for the Predators in a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Red Wings on Friday.

With 2:24 remaining in the first period, Subban set up shop near the top of the circle and wired a wrist shot for his first point since returning from an upper-body injury four games prior. Look for the celebrated defenseman to glean confidence from his latest performance knowing that he'll square off against his former Habs team in Montreal on Saturday.