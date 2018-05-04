Predators' P.K. Subban: Blasts home game-winner in Game 4
Subban scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.
His second-period goal held up as the game-winner. Subban's now lit the lamp in each of the last three games and added two assists after being held to only three assists total by the Avalanche in the first round, and his resurgence has allowed the Preds to reclaim home-ice advantage as they head back home for Game 5 on Saturday.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Game 3 loss overshadows offensive production•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Tallies two points•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Dominant in series clincher•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Top three for Norris voting•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Posts two assists•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Records two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...