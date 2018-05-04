Predators' P.K. Subban: Blasts home game-winner in Game 4

Subban scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

His second-period goal held up as the game-winner. Subban's now lit the lamp in each of the last three games and added two assists after being held to only three assists total by the Avalanche in the first round, and his resurgence has allowed the Preds to reclaim home-ice advantage as they head back home for Game 5 on Saturday.