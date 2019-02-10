Predators' P.K. Subban: Breaks out of slump with PP helper

Subban snapped an eight-game pointless stretch with a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Subban was having a very Subban-like season prior to sustaining an upper-body injury Nov. 13 that landed him on the IR for 19 games -- he had 12 points in his first 17 games of the season, but now has just seven points in 20 games since his return. He's still seeing a ton of ice time (23:08 over his last six games, including 4:01 on the power play), so he's still seeing plenty of opportunities to contribute offensively. Stick with him.