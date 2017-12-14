Predators' P.K. Subban: Breaks scoreless streak

Subban lit the lamp twice and put four shots on goal in a 7-1 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.

Everybody can breathe a sigh of relief, as Subban came into this contest with a seven-game pointless streak. That being said, the 28-year-old had a four-game point streak before that, and he has 20 points in 30 tilts.

