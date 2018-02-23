Predators' P.K. Subban: Builds on two-month surge Thursday

Subban recorded two assists, four shots and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 7-1 win over San Jose.

The All-Star defenseman now has 11 goals and 19 assists through his past 31 games dating back to mid-December, and he's well on his way to one of the best fantasy seasons of his career. After all, Subban is also providing excellent production in the peripheral categories with 20 power-play points, 155 shots, 62 PIM and a plus-13 rating.