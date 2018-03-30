Predators' P.K. Subban: Closing out regular season on strong note

Subban notched his fifth assist in the last seven games Thursday against the Sharks, adding four shots on goal, four blocked shots and a pair of penalty minutes.

Subban entered the second half of March with just two points in his previous nine games, but he's turned things around nicely since then. Now with 55 points in 77 games heading into the final week of the regular season, Subban could challenge the career-high 60 points he posted with the Canadiens three seasons ago. No two ways about it, the 28-year-old blueliner has been fantasy gold this season. Enjoy the stretch run.