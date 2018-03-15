Predators' P.K. Subban: Cold streak continues

Subban has just a pair of assists over his last nine games.

From a fantasy perspective, this has been nothing short of a disastrous cold spell for Subban, considering the high-flying Preds are 8-1-0 in their last nine games. Furthermore, his team has scored 33 goals over that stretch, but Subban has been in on just two of them. He continues to see monster minutes (24:08 per game) and takes a ton of shots on net (22 in his last nine games alone), but the bounces just aren't going his way right now. There's little fantasy owners can do at this point but to ride out the slump with fingers crossed. Subban is just too talented to stash on your bench.