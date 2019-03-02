Predators' P.K. Subban: Dents twine on power play

Subban scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Subban's man-advantage tally gave the Preds a 2-0 win, but the Jets would not be denied over the last 25 minutes of the game. Subban fired three shots on goal but suffered a minus-3 rating in the contest. Subban has 24 points in 48 games this year, a notable dip for the blueliner who recorded 50-plus points in four of the last five campaigns, even when accounting for an earlier upper-body injury.