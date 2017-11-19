Predators' P.K. Subban: Dishes out two helpers

Subban dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's win over Colorado.

It was another busy night for Subban, who logged 24:33 of ice time in a 5-2 victory. The 28-year-old is having an excellent season, managing four goals and 10 assists through 19 contests. Subban is relied on heavily by the Predators and he's a consistent supplier of offensive production. Make sure you get him in your lineup whenever the Predators are in action.