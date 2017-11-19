Predators' P.K. Subban: Dishes out two helpers
Subban dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's win over Colorado.
It was another busy night for Subban, who logged 24:33 of ice time in a 5-2 victory. The 28-year-old is having an excellent season, managing four goals and 10 assists through 19 contests. Subban is relied on heavily by the Predators and he's a consistent supplier of offensive production. Make sure you get him in your lineup whenever the Predators are in action.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Saves fantasy night with empty-netter•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Nabs assist in losing cause•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores two points in victory•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Records three helpers in win•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Notches helper in Opening Night defeat•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Apparently healthy for Game 5•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...