Predators' P.K. Subban: Dominant in series clincher

Subban dished an assist and finished with a plus-3 rating in Sunday's series-clinching victory over Colorado.

Subban's assist was just his third point of the six-game series, though he owns a plus-4 rating. As Nashville enters the second round, where they'll take on Winnipeg, it's reasonable to expect an uptick in Subban's offensive production if the Preds are able to get their power play on track. After converting on 21.2 percent of their opportunities in the regular season, Nashville is running at a 15.8 percent clip during the postseason. A key cog in the Preds' power play, Subban recorded 25 of his 59 regular-season points with the man advantage.