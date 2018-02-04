Predators' P.K. Subban: Dominates Rangers in Saturday's win

Subban scored a goal and an assist while adding five shots, a blocked shot and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

He led the Preds in ice time on the night as he continues his recent hot streak, and Subban now has six goals and 15 points in his last 14 games to go along with 40 shots, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. That all-around production makes him a rock-solid DFS option regardless of matchup, and the blueliner's surge has been a big factor in Nashville's 9-3-2 mark over that stretch.