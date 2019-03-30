Predators' P.K. Subban: Ends goal-scoring drought

Subban scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

The veteran blueliner has been slumping to close out the season, managing only one point (an assist) in the last 10 games, but he rose to the occasion on a big stage in Pittsburgh. Subban now has eight goals and 27 points through 59 games, and with the Preds duking it out with the Jets for the top spot in the Central Division, they could use a boost from the 2013 Norris Trophy winner.