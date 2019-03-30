Predators' P.K. Subban: Ends goal-scoring drought
Subban scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.
The veteran blueliner has been slumping to close out the season, managing only one point (an assist) in the last 10 games, but he rose to the occasion on a big stage in Pittsburgh. Subban now has eight goals and 27 points through 59 games, and with the Preds duking it out with the Jets for the top spot in the Central Division, they could use a boost from the 2013 Norris Trophy winner.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Struggling to generate offense•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Dents twine on power play•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Tacks on two points•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Gearing up Monday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Absent from morning skate•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Points in three of four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...