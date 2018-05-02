Predators' P.K. Subban: Game 3 loss overshadows offensive production
Subban registered two power-play points Tuesday, producing a goal and an assist in the 7-4 loss to the Jets in Game 3.
Despite Subban's strong offensive play, he still wound up with a minus-2 rating in the contest and now the Predators find themselves down 2-1 in the conference semifinals. Most fantasy owners can probably overlook that plus-minus metric, though, particularly because Subban's fashioned four points over the last two games.
