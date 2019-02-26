Predators' P.K. Subban: Gearing up Monday

Subban (undisclosed) will play in Monday's game versus the Oilers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

He was absent from the morning skate, but it appears that was simply for maintenance reasons. Subban will remain on the second pairing with Mattias Ekholm and look to break out of a four-game pointless run. The Predators could use some offense from their blue line since they sold off Kevin Fiala -- the return, Mikael Granlund, won't be available for this matchup -- while Craig Smith (undisclosed) is still injured.