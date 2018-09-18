Predators' P.K. Subban: Gets one to fall in rout
Subban scored once on a team-high five shots Monday, helping the Predators to a 5-0 preseason road win over the Panthers.
Last season, Subban put more rubber on net than ever before, with 207 shots good for fourth on the Preds. It also resulted in a career-high 16 goals on a 7.7 shooting percentage, which is rather impressive for a defenseman.
