Predators' P.K. Subban: Heating up at right time

Subban scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The blueliner has had a rough season overall, but Subban does have two goals and five points in the last three games, with the playoffs looming. He needs one more goal in the Preds' final two games to reach double digits for the seventh time in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories