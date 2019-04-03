Predators' P.K. Subban: Heating up at right time
Subban scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
The blueliner has had a rough season overall, but Subban does have two goals and five points in the last three games, with the playoffs looming. He needs one more goal in the Preds' final two games to reach double digits for the seventh time in his career.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Ends goal-scoring drought•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Struggling to generate offense•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Dents twine on power play•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Tacks on two points•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Gearing up Monday•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Absent from morning skate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...