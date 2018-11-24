Predators' P.K. Subban: Hits practice ice Saturday
Subban (upper body) took to the ice at practice rink in Nashville on Saturday morning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The Predators aren't included in Saturday's 11-game slate, but it appears that Subban is doing what he can to try and return for Sunday's home clash against the Ducks.
