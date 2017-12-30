Predators' P.K. Subban: In on both goals in 4-2 loss
Subban scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Friday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.
Subban has now marked the scoresheet in seven of his past eight contests for four goals and nine points. The heater has the veteran defenseman up to eight tallies and 19 helpers through 37 games for the camapign, and he should continue to be viewed as a go-to asset in all fantasy settings.
