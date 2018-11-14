Predators' P.K. Subban: Leaves game early

Subban (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game versus the Sharks early and didn't return, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Coach Peter Laviolette had no update on Subban's condition after the game, so he'll likely be re-evaluated Wednesday. Subban logged just 7:07 of ice time and was minus-1 before his departure.

