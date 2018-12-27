Predators' P.K. Subban: Likely to return Thursday

Subban (upper body) is "looking good" in terms of returning Thursday night against the Stars, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Subban reportedly was on the ice for morning skate and even worked on power-play drills, but his eventual removal from injured reserve will be the clear sign that stud defenseman is officially ready to rock. We'll circle back when he's activated.

