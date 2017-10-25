Predators' P.K. Subban: Nabs assist in losing cause

Subban collected an assist in 28:29 of ice time in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Flames.

Subban continues to log monster minutes on the Nashville blue line and is having a productive start to the season. The 28-year-old has racked up a goal and seven assists through nine contests and has been a force on the power play. He's an automatic roll whenever the Predators are in action.

