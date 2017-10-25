Predators' P.K. Subban: Nabs assist in losing cause
Subban collected an assist in 28:29 of ice time in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Flames.
Subban continues to log monster minutes on the Nashville blue line and is having a productive start to the season. The 28-year-old has racked up a goal and seven assists through nine contests and has been a force on the power play. He's an automatic roll whenever the Predators are in action.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores two points in victory•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Records three helpers in win•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Notches helper in Opening Night defeat•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Apparently healthy for Game 5•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Absent from full skate•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Likely to shake off ankle injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...