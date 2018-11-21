Subban (upper body) is nearing a return but won't play Wednesday against St. Louis, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Subban has missed three games with an upper-body injury and unfortunately will miss a fourth when Nashville hosts St. Louis on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Predators GM, David Poile, when asked about Subban's upper-body issue, claimed: "It could be a little while longer...but hopefully it's not much longer". Still without a firm timeline, the dynamic defenseman's next chance at a return comes Friday in St. Louis against these very same Blues.