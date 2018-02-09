Predators' P.K. Subban: Notches a pair in OT loss to Sens
Subban scored twice in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Subban figured prominently in this one, opening the scoring just 34 seconds in, then notching the game-tying goal in the third to force the extra frame. Overall, Subban has been deadly dangerous offensively this season, now with 43 points in 53 games, with 18 points coming on the power play. That puts him third in scoring among NHL defensemen, cementing his elite status as a fantasy blueliner. Needless to say, he should be in your lineup every time he takes to the ice.
