Predators' P.K. Subban: Notches first goal Thursday

Subban scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 season-opening win against the Rangers.

Skating with Mattias Ekholm for most of the game, Subban saw an impressive 22:39 in ice time and fired four shots on goal. The 29-year-old blueliner came within one point of the 60-point mark last season, and should be counted on for at least another season of 50-plus points this year. He remains one of the elite fantasy defensemen in the NHL.