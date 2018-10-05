Predators' P.K. Subban: Notches first goal Thursday
Subban scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 season-opening win against the Rangers.
Skating with Mattias Ekholm for most of the game, Subban saw an impressive 22:39 in ice time and fired four shots on goal. The 29-year-old blueliner came within one point of the 60-point mark last season, and should be counted on for at least another season of 50-plus points this year. He remains one of the elite fantasy defensemen in the NHL.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Gets one to fall in rout•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores team's lone goal in 5-1 Game 7 loss•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Blasts home game-winner in Game 4•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Game 3 loss overshadows offensive production•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Tallies two points•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Dominant in series clincher•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...