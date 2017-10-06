Predators' P.K. Subban: Notches helper in Opening Night defeat
Subban picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Subban picked up his lone point of the night while on the man advantage, and also logged five shots on goal, 3 hits and one blocked shot during the contest. The 28-year-old blueliner will look to score his first goal of the season in Saturday's road game against the Penguins.
