Predators' P.K. Subban: Notches helper in Opening Night defeat

Subban picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Subban picked up his lone point of the night while on the man advantage, and also logged five shots on goal, 3 hits and one blocked shot during the contest. The 28-year-old blueliner will look to score his first goal of the season in Saturday's road game against the Penguins.

