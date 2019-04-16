Predators' P.K. Subban: Offers assist
Subban registered an assist, two shots on goal and five blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.
It's his second point in the series, to go along with 10 shots, seven blocks and four hits. Subban was limited to 31 points in 63 contests in the regular season, but he finished strong with six points over his last five games, and the momentum has largely continued into the playoffs.
