Predators' P.K. Subban: Officially removed from IR
Subban (upper body) was officially activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game against the Stars.
Subban will reprise his role on the power play, which will be bolstered further by the return of Viktor Arvidsson (thumb). Prior to sustaining his injury, Subban collected two goals (one shorthanded) and 10 assists (four on the power play) over 18 games as part of the 2018-19 campaign. Don't hesitate to get the star defenseman back into fantasy lineups since there's been nothing to suggest that he'll be limited.
