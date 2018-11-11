Predators' P.K. Subban: Piling up helpers
Subban assisted on Mattias Ekholm's game-winning goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Stars.
Subban has shown remarkable consistency this season, with 12 points in 16 games. That puts him on pace to crack the 60-point barrier, something he fell just shy of last season by a single point (16 goals, 43 assists). Subban remains one of the elite scoring defenders in the game and should be in your fantasy lineup at every opportunity.
