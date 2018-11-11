Predators' P.K. Subban: Piling up helpers

Subban assisted on Mattias Ekholm's game-winning goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Stars.

Subban has shown remarkable consistency this season, with 12 points in 16 games. That puts him on pace to crack the 60-point barrier, something he fell just shy of last season by a single point (16 goals, 43 assists). Subban remains one of the elite scoring defenders in the game and should be in your fantasy lineup at every opportunity.

More News
Our Latest Stories