Predators' P.K. Subban: Placed on injured reserve

Subban was designated for injured reserve Thursday, but is considered day-to-day with an upper-body issue, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Subban will miss the Predators' next three contests due to his placement on IR, but fantasy owners should take comfort in the fact that the team still considers him day-to-day. Nashville will temper the loss of the All-Star defenseman by getting back Dan Hamhuis (undisclosed) -- though replacing Subban's offensive production (12 points in 18 games) won't be easily achieved.