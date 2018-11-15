Predators' P.K. Subban: Placed on injured reserve
Subban was designated for injured reserve Thursday, but is considered day-to-day with an upper-body issue, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Subban will miss the Predators' next three contests due to his placement on IR, but fantasy owners should take comfort in the fact that the team still considers him day-to-day. Nashville will temper the loss of the All-Star defenseman by getting back Dan Hamhuis (undisclosed) -- though replacing Subban's offensive production (12 points in 18 games) won't be easily achieved.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...