Predators' P.K. Subban: Points in three of four games

Subban assisted on Brian Boyle's first as a Predator in Thursday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

Prior to bagging points in three of the past four games, Subban had gone eight straight without anything to show for his efforts. He's up to 21 points in 41 games, drawing an assist on Brian Boyle's game-winning goal in Nashville's 20th home win of the season, and appears to be rounding into form down the stretch after missing time earlier in the season.