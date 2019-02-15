Predators' P.K. Subban: Points in three of four games
Subban assisted on Brian Boyle's first as a Predator in Thursday's 3-1 win over Montreal.
Prior to bagging points in three of the past four games, Subban had gone eight straight without anything to show for his efforts. He's up to 21 points in 41 games, drawing an assist on Brian Boyle's game-winning goal in Nashville's 20th home win of the season, and appears to be rounding into form down the stretch after missing time earlier in the season.
More News
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Scores goal in home loss•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Breaks out of slump with PP helper•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Production, ice time declining•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Tallies apple before ejection•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Returning to form•
-
Predators' P.K. Subban: Back to scoring goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...