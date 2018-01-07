Predators' P.K. Subban: Posts two helpers

Subban registered two assists and two PIM in a 4-3 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

Exactly halfway through the season, Subban owns nine goals and 31 points, putting him on pace for a career best in the scoring departments. He also has 42 PIM in 41 games, making him a versatile fantasy asset. However, health has been an issue for Subban the last two seasons, and in order to stay on pace for new career highs, he obviously must stay healthy.