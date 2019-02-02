Predators' P.K. Subban: Production, ice time on the decline

Subban has just six points in 16 games since returning from an upper-body injury in late December.

What's worse, Subban's ice time seems to be on the decine, as he saw fewer than 18 minutes of action (17:36) for the second straight game Friday against the Panthers. He's still officially on the Preds' second defensive pairing with Mattias Ekholm, but his scoring has almost completely dried up, and his minutes appear to be heading in the same direction. Subban is far too talented to remain in this slump for long, but you may want to bench him until he starts to show signs of life.