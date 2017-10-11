Predators' P.K. Subban: Records three helpers in win

Subban notched three assists -- two in the third period with the man advantage -- during Tuesday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia.

The second-year Pred recorded just a single helper and posted a minus-4 rating through the first two games of the season, so this was a big showing from Subban. He's obviously a must-own fantasy asset, and with Ryan Ellis (knee) out long term, Subban should see more power-play opportunities moving forward to boost his value.