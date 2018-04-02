Predators' P.K. Subban: Records two assists
Subban posted two assists, including one on the man advantage, in a 4-1 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.
The veteran defenseman already has a career high with 16 goals, and he's approaching a milestone in assists and points as well. However, that's hardly the only value he's providing owners. Subban is one shot away from 200 in a season for the first time since 2013-14, and he's one minor penalty away from averaging a penalty minute per game. Furthermore, Subban is two power-play points shy of another career high. There isn't a more balanced fantasy asset on the blue line these days than Subban.
