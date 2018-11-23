Predators' P.K. Subban: Remains in press box
Subban (upper body) will miss Friday's road game against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Subban didn't even skate Saturday morning, which is particularly disconcerting since a previous report indicated that he was closing in on a return. The celebrated power-play defenseman will try to get into playing shape for Sunday's home game against the Ducks.
